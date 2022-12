Not Available

The 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony, organized by CJ E&M through its music channel Mnet, took place from December 10 through December 14, 2018 (dubbed as "MAMA Week") in South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong. The ceremony was the first Mnet Asian Music Awards hosted in South Korea in nine years, the 20th ceremony in the show's history, and the second ceremony which took place in three locations. One Was Hong Kong, Second One in Japan & Third One in South Korea Itself.