Not Available

Modern Magic Made Simple

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In this world, magic is similar to quantum physics, and spells - on computer programs, and they are called the same - Codes. As with quantum physics, the magic - the inheritance of the few with an innate gift must be carefully developed through education and training. Adherents are divided into classical magicians who create code intuitive and modern magicians who use computers. These masters are highly valued because they are almost all - spell commercial success to time travel.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images