Mom

From hit-maker Chuck Lorre comes his next big comedy‐an irreverent and outrageous take on true family love‐and dysfunction. Newly sober single mom Christy struggles to raise two children in a world full of temptations and pitfalls. Testing her sobriety is her formerly estranged mother, now back in Christy's life and eager to share passive-aggressive insights into her daughter's many mistakes.

Anna FarisChristy Jolene Plunkett
Allison JanneyBonnie Plunkett
Jaime PresslyJill Kendall
Mimi KennedyMarjorie Armstrong-Perugian
Beth HallWendy Harris

