From hit-maker Chuck Lorre comes his next big comedy‐an irreverent and outrageous take on true family love‐and dysfunction. Newly sober single mom Christy struggles to raise two children in a world full of temptations and pitfalls. Testing her sobriety is her formerly estranged mother, now back in Christy's life and eager to share passive-aggressive insights into her daughter's many mistakes.
|Anna Faris
|Christy Jolene Plunkett
|Allison Janney
|Bonnie Plunkett
|Jaime Pressly
|Jill Kendall
|Mimi Kennedy
|Marjorie Armstrong-Perugian
|Beth Hall
|Wendy Harris
