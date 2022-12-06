Not Available

Monk

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Mandeville Films

An ex-cop suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder solves crimes with various (and usually exasperated) sidekicks. The 'defective detective' may have an abundance of phobias (heights, crowds, and even milk), but also razor-sharp deductive skills, which he uses to help the San Francisco police with especially baffling cases.

Cast

Tony ShalhoubAdrian Monk
Ted LevineCaptain Leland Stottlemeyer
Jason Gray-StanfordLt. Randall Disher
Bitty SchramSharona Fleming
Traylor HowardNatalie Teeger
Emmy ClarkeJulie Teeger

