An ex-cop suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder solves crimes with various (and usually exasperated) sidekicks. The 'defective detective' may have an abundance of phobias (heights, crowds, and even milk), but also razor-sharp deductive skills, which he uses to help the San Francisco police with especially baffling cases.
|Tony Shalhoub
|Adrian Monk
|Ted Levine
|Captain Leland Stottlemeyer
|Jason Gray-Stanford
|Lt. Randall Disher
|Bitty Schram
|Sharona Fleming
|Traylor Howard
|Natalie Teeger
|Emmy Clarke
|Julie Teeger
