In the dark and remote landscape of northern Norway, a brutal murder reveals a mass grave which links old cases to missing people. Local police woman Hedda is put on the case with special investigator Joel Dreyer who comes from the metropolitan south. Their different backgrounds, personalities and methods immediately set them against each other. But when the investigation begins to spiral out of control, both detectives resort to questionable moves in order to stay on the case and protect their secrets.
View Full Cast >