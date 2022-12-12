Moonshine is a raucous one-hour dramedy that tells the story of the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings battling to take control over the family business - a ramshackle summer resort on the South Shore of Nova Scotia, one septic tank away from bankruptcy and with a dark family secret at its core.
|Jennifer Finnigan
|Lidia Bennett
|Anastasia Phillips
|Rhian Gallagher
|Tom Stevens
|Ryan Finley-Cullen
|Alexander Nunez
|Sammy Finley-Cullen
|Erin Darke
|Crystal Leblanc
|Farid Yazdani
|Colin Alpert
