Not Available

Moonshine

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Moonshine is a raucous one-hour dramedy that tells the story of the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings battling to take control over the family business - a ramshackle summer resort on the South Shore of Nova Scotia, one septic tank away from bankruptcy and with a dark family secret at its core.

Cast

Jennifer FinniganLidia Bennett
Anastasia PhillipsRhian Gallagher
Tom Stevens Ryan Finley-Cullen
Alexander NunezSammy Finley-Cullen
Erin DarkeCrystal Leblanc
Farid YazdaniColin Alpert

View Full Cast >

Images