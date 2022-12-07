Not Available

Mortified

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Australian Children's Television Foundation

Taylor Fry is an imaginative, over-the-top 11 year old girl with crazy ideas of how to live through her normal daily life. Constantly embarrassed by her family, particularly because of her parents' ownership of an underwear shop, Taylor dreams of a more exciting and peaceful life, away from the humiliation she must face day to day.

Cast

Marny KennedyTaylor Fry
Nicolas DunnHector Garcia
Maia MitchellBrittany Flune
Luke ErcegLeon Lipowski
Dajana CahillLayla Fry
Andrew BlackmanDon Fry

