Meet a charity boss with no compassion, no morals and no scruples. Mr. Charity takes a satirical look at the inner workings of a small fund raising organization run by a man who believes charity begins as close to home as possible”with himself. Graham Templeton is the team leader of H.E.L.P, an organization raising money for the Third World. Unencumbered by conscience, Graham is a firm believer in charity, as long as he is the one receiving the proceeds. Using questionable fund raising tactics, he is driven by a desire not to help others, but to accelerate his career and become the most recognized and respected fundraiser of all time. Idolizing Bob Geldof and aspiring to follow in his footsteps, Graham dreams of obtaining knighthood status and stardom. Rounding out the H.E.L.P. team is Abi, the politically correct project manager who does her best to remedy Graham's unethical ways, and Margaret and Joan, two elderly volunteers who manage the consignment shop, often h