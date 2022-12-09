Not Available

Ms. Marvel

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Marvel Studios

A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala Khan has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. However, she struggles to fit in at home and at school — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with superpowers, right?

Cast

Iman VellaniKamala Khan / Ms. Marvel
Aramis KnightKareem / Red Dagger
Saagar ShaikhAamir Khan
Rish ShahKamran
Zenobia ShroffMuneeba Khan
Mohan KapoorYusuf Khan

View Full Cast >

Images

106 More Images