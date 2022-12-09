A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala Khan has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. However, she struggles to fit in at home and at school — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with superpowers, right?
|Iman Vellani
|Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel
|Aramis Knight
|Kareem / Red Dagger
|Saagar Shaikh
|Aamir Khan
|Rish Shah
|Kamran
|Zenobia Shroff
|Muneeba Khan
|Mohan Kapoor
|Yusuf Khan
