Murders at BarLume

Massimo is a graduate in mathematics who, after winning a Totocalcio board, buys the BarLume and becomes the surly barman. Invariably Massimo finds himself investigating, in every episode, some crimes that take place in his town on the Tuscan Riviera, Pineta, collaborating with the Police commissioner Vittoria Fusco. His instinct as a detective always finds inspiration in some conversations, which is forced to sit in his bar, by four old-fashioned old men: his uncle Ampelio (later replaced by his former father-in-law Emo), Pilade, Gino and Aldo. Massimo is also the boss of Tiziana, the handsome and prosperous waitress of BarLume, the erotic dream of everyone.