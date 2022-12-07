Not Available

Mutant Planet is a celebration of the power of evolution; an exploration of the forces that shape life in all its unexpected glory. This breath-taking series combines traditional natural history programming with cutting edge science documentary. Viewers are transported to six strange worlds within worlds where it seems as if nature has thrown the rule book out the window. Go in for a closer look, and see how the magic of evolution and the forces of nature have together shaped eccentric animals, eclectic lifestyles and unorthodox patterns of behavior.