My Fair Princess (2011)

Zi Wei, an illegitimate child of Qianlong Emperor makes her way to the capital where she meets Xiao Yan Zi. The two girls become sworn sisters and Xiao Yan Zi promises to help Zi Wei find her father, Qianlong Emperor. Xiao Yan Zi decides to sneak into the mountain where the Emperor hunts, but Zi Wei is weak and she is unable to get across the mountain, so she asks Xiao Yan Zi to tell the Emperor her story. On her way, Xiao Yan Zi gets shot and is unable to tell the Emperor her story, so the Emperor mistakes her for the princess and Xiao Yan Zi is proclaimed princess because Qianlong thinks she is his long-lost daughter.