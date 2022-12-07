Not Available

My-HiME

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SUNRISE

Mai Tokiha transfers to Fuka Academy and learns that she along with several other girls at the school are HiMEs. Initially, the girls face off against monsters and a nefarious foreign organization. But when they learn of their true purpose at Fuka Academy, the girls must fight to save the world and protect what's most important to them.

Cast

Ai ShimizuMikoto Minagi
Mai NakaharaMai Tokiha
Saeko ChibaNatsuki Kuga
Akiko KimuraSayuri Ichinose
Akira IshidaNagi Homura
Junko IwaoAkane Higurashi

View Full Cast >

Images