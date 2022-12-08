Not Available

After Kim Dong-Hoon (Lee Jae-Ryong) and Seo Hye-Jin (Park Joo-Mee) marry and in order to allow Hye-Jin to accomplish her dream, Dong-Hoon sends Hye-Jin abroad to study. Dong-Hoon raises a daughter alone. After finishing studying, Hye-Jin comes back to Korea and work as a curator. "My Love, My Family" is a warm family drama covering the life of Vice Principle Kim and his four children as they struggle through the ups and downs of love. Finally, the family is able to become a happy family.