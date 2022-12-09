My Lovely Family tells from various perspectives about the things that we lose and should find again and things that we should never let go off. This drama deals with such issues as the love of a middle-aged married couple, the relation between parents and children, and the problems of the elderly and women. It also takes an in-depth look at the problem of education and employment in the society that ignores individuals’ abilities and creativity, and prioritizes only educational background.
