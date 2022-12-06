NCIS: New Orleans

Not Available

The NCIS's New Orleans field office investigates criminal cases affecting military personnel in The Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment and decadence. Leading the team is Special Agent Dwayne 'King' Pride, a native of New Orleans who is driven by his need to do what is right. Working with him is Special Agent Christopher LaSalle, who plays hard but works harder; and Special Agent Meredith 'Merri' Brody, a charismatic and tough interrogator who transferred from the Great Lakes office in search of a fresh start. Supporting them is coroner, Dr. Loretta Wade, who is as eccentric as she is smart. This colorful city that harbors a dark side is a magnet for service personnel on leave, and when overindulgence is followed by trouble, Pride's team is at its best.