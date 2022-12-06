Not Available

NCIS: New Orleans

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Studio

When Pigs Fly Productions

The NCIS's New Orleans field office investigates criminal cases affecting military personnel in The Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment and decadence. Leading the team is Special Agent Dwayne 'King' Pride, a native of New Orleans who is driven by his need to do what is right. Working with him is Special Agent Christopher LaSalle, who plays hard but works harder; and Special Agent Meredith 'Merri' Brody, a charismatic and tough interrogator who transferred from the Great Lakes office in search of a fresh start. Supporting them is coroner, Dr. Loretta Wade, who is as eccentric as she is smart. This colorful city that harbors a dark side is a magnet for service personnel on leave, and when overindulgence is followed by trouble, Pride's team is at its best.

Cast

Scott BakulaDwayne Pride
Lucas BlackChristopher LaSalle
Rob KerkovichSebastian Lund
CCH PounderDr. Loretta Wade
Vanessa FerlitoTammy Gregorio
Necar ZadeganHannah Khoury

