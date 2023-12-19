Not Available

From small-town Florida to the bustling beaches and bright lights of Miami, Neon follows three friends as they hustle their way to making it big in the world of reggaeton. The eight-episode comedy captures not only the three besties' larger-than-life dreams, but also the harsh realities and funny mishaps of surviving the music industry. Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi, a rising reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends Ness (Emma Ferreira), Felix (Jordan Mendoza), and A&R rep Mia (Courtney Taylor), hopes to become the biggest star in reggaeton. Or at least pay his rent.