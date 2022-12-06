Netherlands by Alleman

Not Available

50 years ago Bert Haanstra made the movie Alleman: a portrait of the Dutch at that moment. The film was not about special, remarkable people but rather about the everyday life of the average citizen. How did we live then? What was important for us? How did we go about with our children and what did we do in our free time? Now, 50 years later, the Netherlands changed completely. We got the pill, computer, internet, mobile phone, the 24-hour economy, and a multicultural society. How do we see ourselves now, those Dutch in 1963? In eight episodes we examine what changed in the work, love, leisure and life of the Dutchman. How changed our behavior? And what things will never change?