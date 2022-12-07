New Heavenly Sword and Dragon Sabre

Not Available

Based on the popular novel by Jin Yong Kam Yung. He also wrote Legend of the Condor Heroes and Return of the Condor Heroes. The Heavenly Sword and Dragon Sabre takes place during 14th Century China during the Mongolian Yuan Dynasty, roughly 100 years after the events of Return of the Condor Heroes. After decades of struggles, famine, and bitterness which the Chinese citizens blamed on the Yuan Dynasty’s misgovernment, the Martial Arts sects have begun to rebel. Prince Ruyong asks Cheng Kun, a Shaolin monk with an ulterior motive, for a plan on how to deal with the rebels. “The wielder of Heavenly Sword and/or Dragon Sabre rules the world.”