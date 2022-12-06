Not Available

Night Court

  • Comedy

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

Judge Harold T. Stone presides over "Night Court", a court which deals with petty crimes which can be dealt with in a dime-a-dozen manner. Invariably, the cases appearing before the court are bizarre, but that's ok because Judge Stone is not your regular judge. He's assisted by a motley crew of clerks and District Attorneys who often create as much chaos as the criminals they bring in for trial.

Cast

Harry AndersonHarry T. Stone
Markie PostChristine Sullivan
Charles RobinsonMac Robinson
John LarroquetteDan Fielding
Richard MollNostradamus 'Bull' Shannon
Marsha WarfieldRosalind 'Roz' Russell

