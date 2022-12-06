Judge Harold T. Stone presides over "Night Court", a court which deals with petty crimes which can be dealt with in a dime-a-dozen manner. Invariably, the cases appearing before the court are bizarre, but that's ok because Judge Stone is not your regular judge. He's assisted by a motley crew of clerks and District Attorneys who often create as much chaos as the criminals they bring in for trial.
|Harry Anderson
|Harry T. Stone
|Markie Post
|Christine Sullivan
|Charles Robinson
|Mac Robinson
|John Larroquette
|Dan Fielding
|Richard Moll
|Nostradamus 'Bull' Shannon
|Marsha Warfield
|Rosalind 'Roz' Russell
