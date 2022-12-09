Not Available

Nightflyers

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Universal Cable Productions

    Set in the year 2093, Nightflyers is a psychological thriller that follows a team of scientists aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space—it’s already on their ship.

    Cast

    		Eoin MackenKarl D'Branin
    		David AjalaRoy Eris
    		Sam StrikeThale
    		Maya EshetLommie
    		Angus SampsonRowan
    		Jodie Turner-SmithMelantha Jhirl

