Set in the year 2093, Nightflyers is a psychological thriller that follows a team of scientists aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space—it’s already on their ship.
|Eoin Macken
|Karl D'Branin
|David Ajala
|Roy Eris
|Sam Strike
|Thale
|Maya Eshet
|Lommie
|Angus Sampson
|Rowan
|Jodie Turner-Smith
|Melantha Jhirl
