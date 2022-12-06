When she was a deeply troubled teenager, Nikita was rescued from death row and given a second chance by a secret U.S. agency known only as Division. What they didn't tell her was that she was being trained as a spy and assassin. Having escaped Division, Nikita is seeking retribution and will stop at nothing to expose and destroy their covert operation.
|Maggie Q
|Nikita Meers
|Shane West
|Michael Bishop
|Lyndsy Fonseca
|Alexandra "Alex" Udinov
|Aaron Stanford
|Seymour Birkhoff
|Melinda Clarke
|Helen "Amanda" Collins
|Noah Bean
|Ryan Fletcher
