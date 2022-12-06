Not Available

Nikita

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sesfonstein Productions

When she was a deeply troubled teenager, Nikita was rescued from death row and given a second chance by a secret U.S. agency known only as Division. What they didn't tell her was that she was being trained as a spy and assassin. Having escaped Division, Nikita is seeking retribution and will stop at nothing to expose and destroy their covert operation.

Cast

Maggie QNikita Meers
Shane WestMichael Bishop
Lyndsy FonsecaAlexandra "Alex" Udinov
Aaron StanfordSeymour Birkhoff
Melinda ClarkeHelen "Amanda" Collins
Noah BeanRyan Fletcher

View Full Cast >

Images

23 More Images