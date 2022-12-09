Not Available

No Easy Days

  • Drama

Director

Paul Tanter

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

President Reynolds and his wife are blindsided in the middle of the night by shocking reports that their daughter has been kidnapped from a New York nightclub. The situation rapidly escalates when, following the brutal shooting of a witness on live television, a Navy Seals Unit, led by Commander Christopher Lowe storms the parking garage where Alice Reynolds is being held.

Cast

Sean BrosnanChristopher Lowe
Simon PhillipsAlexander Holt
Michael HoganBob Carson
Peter OuterbridgePaul Reynolds

