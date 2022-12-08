Not Available

Non Non Biyori

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Shinya Kawatsura

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

SILVER LINK.

Elementary school student Ichijou Hotaru has moved with her parents from Tokyo to the middle of the country. Now she must adapt to her new school, where there are a total of 5 students in the same class who range through elementary and middle school ages. Join their everyday adventures in the countryside.

Cast

Rie MurakawaHotaru Ichijou
Kana AsumiKomari Koshigaya
Ayane SakuraNatsumi Koshigaya
Kotori KoiwaiRenge Miyauchi
Rina SatouKaede Kagayama
Kaori NazukaKazuho Miyauchi

