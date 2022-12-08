Non Non Biyori

Elementary school student Ichijou Hotaru has moved with her parents from Tokyo to the middle of the country. Now she must adapt to her new school, where there are a total of 5 students in the same class who range through elementary and middle school ages. Join their everyday adventures in the countryside.
|Rie Murakawa
|Hotaru Ichijou
|Kana Asumi
|Komari Koshigaya
|Ayane Sakura
|Natsumi Koshigaya
|Kotori Koiwai
|Renge Miyauchi
|Rina Satou
|Kaede Kagayama
|Kaori Nazuka
|Kazuho Miyauchi
View Full Cast >