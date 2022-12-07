Not Available

North and South

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This saga chronicles a nation divided and two families,the Hazards of Pennsylvania and the Mains of South Carolina,caught on opposite sides when the Civil War erupts in May 1861. As war is raged on one battlefield after another, lives on the home front drastically change. The hatred, prejudice and greed that tear the fabric of a nation, also threatens the very foundation of love and friendship between these two families.

Cast

James ReadGeorge Hazard
Patrick SwayzeOrry Main
Lesley-Anne DownMadeline LaMotte-Fabray
Philip CasnoffElkanah Bent
Kirstie AlleyVirgilia Hazard
Jonathan FrakesStanley Hazard

View Full Cast >

Images