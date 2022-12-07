North and South

This saga chronicles a nation divided and two families,the Hazards of Pennsylvania and the Mains of South Carolina,caught on opposite sides when the Civil War erupts in May 1861. As war is raged on one battlefield after another, lives on the home front drastically change. The hatred, prejudice and greed that tear the fabric of a nation, also threatens the very foundation of love and friendship between these two families.
|James Read
|George Hazard
|Patrick Swayze
|Orry Main
|Lesley-Anne Down
|Madeline LaMotte-Fabray
|Philip Casnoff
|Elkanah Bent
|Kirstie Alley
|Virgilia Hazard
|Jonathan Frakes
|Stanley Hazard
View Full Cast >