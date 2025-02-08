Not Available

When full moon rises above a small town, Didi Tasson, 17, makes love to her boyfriend for the first time. The boy dies. The next morning Didi meets two incredible women, Kati Ordana and Nadia Rapaccini. They tell Didi she is a nymph. Didi had to learn her new rules and norms quickly, and she has to leave her family, friends and home behind. Kati and Nadia have escaped from their own community, a society ruled by tyrannical satyrs, to live on their own among ordinary mortals. They believe Didi is their nymph of legend, who will lead all nymphs to their freedom. Kati and Nadia are ready to do anything to protect Didi from satyrs. Things don't get any easier when Didi falls madly in love with an ordinary mortal, Samuel Koski. As we all have learned from ancient tragedies, relationships between divine beings and mortals can only end up in tragedy...