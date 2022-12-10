Old Is Gold

Not Available

Centenarian Home is a nursing home and elderly day care centre managed by Aunty Shan (Sze Kei Lee). The residents come from all walks of life, each with their own stories to tell. What secrets does the model resident of the nursing home hide? Why is a cheeky grandfather with many grandchildren staying in the nursing home? What does a long lost son hope to gain from a father suffering from dementia? Why does an old architect with a seemingly good life keep telling lies? When Aunty Shan was diagnosed with a terminal illness, she decides to pass the management of her beloved nursing home to a newly recruited nurse Xin Xin (Rui En). Without much experience coupled with her own set of personal problems, can Xin Xin rise to the occasion and hold the fort until Aunty Shan is back?