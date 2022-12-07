One Man and His Campervan

Not Available

Over one glorious summer, camper van lover and passionate foodie Martin Dorey journeys around Britain on the ultimate escapist adventure - celebrating the freedom of camper van living. Travelling to ten very different regions in Britain, in each self contained episode, we will see Martin immerse himself in the idyllic places camper van living allows him to reach, befriending the locals and cooking some great local food along the way. The journey will take Martin to some truly stunning settings on Britain's beaches, in woodlands and on cliff tops, taking in regions including the North East of Scotland, the Lake District, Yorkshire, Devon, Norfolk and many more.