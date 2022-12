Not Available

Operación Triunfo is the Argentine version of the series Operación Triunfo based on the international series Star Academy Until 2009, 4 editions were held. It was hosted by Marley The program had a comeback in 2012-2013 with a new 5th series and a change in format, by the Argentinean television station Telefe. The new edition, hosted by Germán Paoloski, is just for women contestants, with the aim of forming a female Argentine pop band.