Outdoor Idaho has begun its 31st year of celebrating the incredible richness of our state. Shot entirely on location in high definition resolution, Outdoor Idaho explores the beauty, the drama, and the science of nature, while examining the significant environmental and resource issues facing the west. Since 1983, through every season and several economic downturns, Outdoor Idaho has persevered, producing nearly 300 shows to date. The program has won hundreds of national and regional awards, including Emmys, New York Film Festival and Edward R. Murrow awards, making Outdoor Idaho the most honored half hour program in the Intermountain West. Whether it's a pack trip into the Sawtooths, a rodeo in Council, a profile on the Palouse or a fishing excursion on Lake Pend Oreille, each program offers insights into what it means to be an Idahoan.