Outer Banks

  • Drama
  • Action & Adventure
  • Mystery

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.

Cast

Chase StokesJohn B. Routledge
Madelyn ClineSarah Cameron
Madison BaileyKiara Carrera
Alexis Desiree JonesKook Patron
Charles EstenWard Cameron
Austin NorthTopper Thornton

Images

