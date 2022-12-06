Not Available

Outsiders

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Woodridge Productions

A struggle for power and control set in the rugged and mysterious hills of Appalachia, "Outsiders" tells the story of the Farrell clan, a family of outsiders who've been in these parts since before anyone can remember. Living off the grid and above the law on their mountaintop homestead, they'll protect their world and defend their way of life using any means necessary.

Cast

Joe AndersonAsa Farrell
David MorseBig Foster
Ryan HurstLil’ Foster
Gillian AlexyG'Winveer
Kyle GallnerHasil
Thomas M. WrightSheriff Wade Houghton, Jr

