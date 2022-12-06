A struggle for power and control set in the rugged and mysterious hills of Appalachia, "Outsiders" tells the story of the Farrell clan, a family of outsiders who've been in these parts since before anyone can remember. Living off the grid and above the law on their mountaintop homestead, they'll protect their world and defend their way of life using any means necessary.
|Joe Anderson
|Asa Farrell
|David Morse
|Big Foster
|Ryan Hurst
|Lil’ Foster
|Gillian Alexy
|G'Winveer
|Kyle Gallner
|Hasil
|Thomas M. Wright
|Sheriff Wade Houghton, Jr
View Full Cast >