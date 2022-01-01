Not Available

Packages from Planet X is a US/Canadian animated television series produced by American Greetings and DHX Media that first premiered on Disney XD on July 13, 2013. A charismatic 15-year-old, Dan Zembrosky, from the bizarre town of Iron Bay suddenly receives strange, cryptic packages from an evil alien planet. The packages arrive in various forms and Dan and his two best friends use them to their own advantage, whether it be to make the soccer team, pass a test to avoid summer school or get out of trouble, all while keeping the mysterious contraptions out of the hands of Copernicus, an evil alien who is plotting to take over the world.