Panda Adventure with Nigel Marven

Nigel heads to China to learn about giant pandas for his latest adventure. He visits the beautiful reserves the pandas inhabit, before heading into the wild to achieve his ambition of being the first presenter to be filmed with a giant panda in its native habitat. He is also astonished to witness a brown panda cub, one of only five known to science. Along his journey Nigel meets the other amazing creatures that live in the bamboo forest, including naughty macaques, golden snub-nosed monkeys and fluffy bamboo rats. He also feeds adorable red pandas, distant relatives of the giant panda.