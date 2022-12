Not Available

Parasol Henbee (パラソルヘンべえ Parasoru Henbee?) is a Japanese anime series produced and directed by Fujiko Fujio (A) (The pen name for Motoo Abiko) in 1989 which ran for 200 episodes and was translated into many languages - Chinese, English, Hebrew and Spanish amongs them. Abiko also adapted the series into a manga.