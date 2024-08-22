Paris Has Fallen

Not Available

When a terrorist group led by the villainous Jacob Pearce attacks a high-profile event, with the French Minister of Defence as their target, protection officer Vincent Taleb finds himself working with street-smart MI6 operative Zara Taylor to save the day. But when events take a dark turn, Vincent and Zara soon realize that the plan extends beyond just one politician. When they suspect that one of their colleagues in the security services is feeding information to Jacob, Vincent and Zara find themselves needing to rely only on each other. Increasingly isolated and with Jacob always one step ahead, can this unlikely pair stop Paris from falling to a man hell-bent on vengeance?