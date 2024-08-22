Not Available

Paris Has Fallen

  • Action & Adventure
  • War & Politics

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

StudioCanal

When a terrorist group led by the villainous Jacob Pearce attacks a high-profile event, with the French Minister of Defence as their target, protection officer Vincent Taleb finds himself working with street-smart MI6 operative Zara Taylor to save the day. But when events take a dark turn, Vincent and Zara soon realize that the plan extends beyond just one politician. When they suspect that one of their colleagues in the security services is feeding information to Jacob, Vincent and Zara find themselves needing to rely only on each other. Increasingly isolated and with Jacob always one step ahead, can this unlikely pair stop Paris from falling to a man hell-bent on vengeance?

Cast

Tewfik JallabVincent Taleb
Ritu AryaZara Taylor
Sean Harris
Ana Ularu
Camille Rutherford
Jérémie Covillault

