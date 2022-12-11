Park-Jang's LOL: League of Love Coaching

Not Available

Let’s face it: dating is complicated. Couples have different tendencies, cultures and sometimes even have trouble deciding what to eat! Not to worry, the ladies are here to take your worries away. Dating experts Na Rae and Do Yeon plan a customized dating course for each couple and see whose course is better. Through this customized counseling program from the dating experts, couples learn tips and are introduced to popular places as well. Let Park and Jang take care of your concerns!