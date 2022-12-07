Pasila is a Finnish animated comedy series. A computer-animated series based in the Pasila district police in Helsinki. The show deals with daily life in a satirical manner. The authors of the series consist of the same people who worked in The Autocrats. Pasila was originally designed as a single series production, containing 12 episodes. After the first season, a second season was agreed on due to large demand by the audience.
|Jani Volanen
|Kyösti Pöysti (Voice) / Juhani Kontiovaara (Voice)
|Kari Hietalahti
|Rauno Repomies (Voice)
|Juho Milonoff
|Tommi Neponen (Voice) / Pekka Routalempi (Voice)
|Mari Lehtonen
|Helga (Voice)
