In the comedy series "Pastewka" Bastian Pastewka plays Bastian Pastewka in stories of everyday life. Stories that could happen in in real life. Bastian is a lovable douchebag with blossoming imagination, the unconditional desire to always do everything right, a few little quirks and the talent to say the right thing - in most inappropriate moments.
|Bastian Pastewka
|Bastian Pastewka
|Sonsee Neu
|Annemarie Leifert
|Matthias Matschke
|Hagen Pastewka
|Bettina Lamprecht
|Svenja Bruck
|Sabine Vitua
|Regine Hold
|Cristina do Rego
|Kimberly Pastewka
