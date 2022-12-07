Not Available

Pastewka

  • Comedy

Director

Joseph Orr

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Brainpool

In the comedy series "Pastewka" Bastian Pastewka plays Bastian Pastewka in stories of everyday life. Stories that could happen in in real life. Bastian is a lovable douchebag with blossoming imagination, the unconditional desire to always do everything right, a few little quirks and the talent to say the right thing - in most inappropriate moments.

Cast

Bastian PastewkaBastian Pastewka
Sonsee NeuAnnemarie Leifert
Matthias MatschkeHagen Pastewka
Bettina LamprechtSvenja Bruck
Sabine VituaRegine Hold
Cristina do RegoKimberly Pastewka

