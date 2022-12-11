Not Available

PBS' collection of award-winning Military Specials tell the tales of America's military heroes and their tremendous acts of courage. Trace the history of the revered U.S. Military Academy and explore the unique Warrior Culture of the United States Marine Corps. Meet the brave soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen whose actions have made military history, from Prisoners-of-War and the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II to living recipients of the Military's most prestigious Medal of Honor. PBS Military Specials takes you on a journey through historic battlegrounds and modern day memorials with personal accounts of bravery and daring.