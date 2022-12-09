Perfect Harmony

When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.
|Bradley Whitford
|Arthur Cochran
|Anna Camp
|Ginny
|Will Greenberg
|Wayne
|Tymberlee Hill
|Adams Adams
|Rizwan Manji
|Reverend Jax
|Geno Segers
|Dwayne
