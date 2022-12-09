Not Available

Perfect Harmony

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.

Cast

Bradley WhitfordArthur Cochran
Anna CampGinny
Will GreenbergWayne
Tymberlee HillAdams Adams
Rizwan ManjiReverend Jax
Geno SegersDwayne

