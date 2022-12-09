Not Available

Perry Mason

  • Drama
  • Crime

Team Downey

While the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, Los Angeles in 1932 is booming. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason's relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and—just maybe—a pathway to redemption for himself.

Matthew RhysPerry Mason
Tatiana MaslanySister Alice McKeegan
John LithgowElias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan
Chris ChalkPaul Drake
Shea WhighamPete Strickland
Jeanne CarrSpirited Congregant

