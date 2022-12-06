Not Available

Philly

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paramount Television

Kathleen Maguire hit the ground running after she passed the bar and hasn't slowed down since in her pursuit of justice for her clients. She deftly juggles the responsibilites of her new criminal law practice and single motherhood, while she copes with the personal and professional conflicts arising from her relationship with her ex-husband, the Assistant District Attorney.

Cast

Kim DelaneyKathleen Maguire
Tom Everett ScottWill Froman
Rick HoffmanTerry Loomis
Diana Maria RivaPatricia
Scotty LeavenworthPatrick Cavanaugh
Kyle SecorDaniel X. Cavanaugh

