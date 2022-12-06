Kathleen Maguire hit the ground running after she passed the bar and hasn't slowed down since in her pursuit of justice for her clients. She deftly juggles the responsibilites of her new criminal law practice and single motherhood, while she copes with the personal and professional conflicts arising from her relationship with her ex-husband, the Assistant District Attorney.
|Kim Delaney
|Kathleen Maguire
|Tom Everett Scott
|Will Froman
|Rick Hoffman
|Terry Loomis
|Diana Maria Riva
|Patricia
|Scotty Leavenworth
|Patrick Cavanaugh
|Kyle Secor
|Daniel X. Cavanaugh
