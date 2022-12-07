Phoenix Rising

Not Available

Crystal, Louisa, and Leila are sisters. Their parents died at birth, so the three of them were sent to orphanages and were later adopted into three different homes with different backgrounds. Louisa was sent to prison for killing her stepmother, but Crystal, wanting to save her sister, told officials that she was the one who committed the crime and went to prison instead. Leila is a very kind person and forges evidence to save Crystal but gets caught and gets sent to jail, too. The three sisters and the jail ownder have some hostilities; thus, the jail owner wants revenge. This series uses women in jail as its storyline, describing the dark side of women in prison.