Pilgrim's Rest

Bob Payne (Gary Olsen) used to work as a 'roadie' for a rock band. He decided to buy a roadside cafe called Pilgrim's Restaurant. It looked like a good investment with a healthy turnover. Bob bought the restaurant with the help of a loan from his sister Tilly (Gwen Taylor), who's married to a wealthy businessman. A year later, a new by-pass opened and most of the 'passing trade' dissapeared. Turnover dropped dramatically and Bob was left to scrape a living by catering for a small band of regular customers. Then Tilly's husband left her and she needed somewhere else to live, so she moved in with her brother.