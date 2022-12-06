Not Available

Playing the Field

  • Drama
  • Sport

The on-the-field trials and tribulations and the off-the-field lives, loves and infidelities of 'The Castlefield Blues', an under funded, badly managed ladies football team from South Yorkshire in the north of England whose loyalty to the team, the game and each other far exceeds their chances of ever winning the championship.

Cast

Marsha ThomasonSharon Pearce
Gaynor FayeHolly Quinn
Debra StephensonDiane Powell
Lorraine AshbourneGeraldine Powell
Lesley SharpTheresa Mullen
Melanie HillRita Dolan

