Not Available

Police Modrava

  • Crime

Director

Jaroslav Soukup

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CET 21

Policie Modrava is a mosaic of individual criminal cases. It is set among the citizens of the Šumava Mountains. The story's main character is criminal investigator Jana Vinická who comes here (to a police station in Kašperské mountains) from the urban environment of Pilsen for personal reasons. Here she becomes the chief of the department. Her experience and her status will give her colleagues a chance to solve individual criminal cases.

Cast

Soňa NorisováJana Vinická
Jaroslav SatoranskýVáclav Koutný
Filip TomsaKamil Sedláček

Images