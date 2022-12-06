Not Available

Police Woman

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

David Gerber Productions

Sergeant Pepper Anderson was an undercover agent for the Criminal Conspiracy Unit of the Los Angeles Police Department. Working with her on the Vice Squad were Detectives Joe Styles and Pete Royster. Pepper posed undercover from mob girl to prostitute, and the team reported directly to Lieutenant Bill Crowley. The pilot episode for 'Police Woman' appeared on 'Police Story' as "The Gamble".

Cast

Charles DierkopDet. Pete Royster
Angie DickinsonSgt. Suzanne 'Pepper' Anderson
Earl HollimanLt. Bill Crowley
Ed BernardDet. Joe Styles

