Sergeant Pepper Anderson was an undercover agent for the Criminal Conspiracy Unit of the Los Angeles Police Department. Working with her on the Vice Squad were Detectives Joe Styles and Pete Royster. Pepper posed undercover from mob girl to prostitute, and the team reported directly to Lieutenant Bill Crowley. The pilot episode for 'Police Woman' appeared on 'Police Story' as "The Gamble".
|Charles Dierkop
|Det. Pete Royster
|Angie Dickinson
|Sgt. Suzanne 'Pepper' Anderson
|Earl Holliman
|Lt. Bill Crowley
|Ed Bernard
|Det. Joe Styles
View Full Cast >