Power Rangers is a long-running American children's television series adapted from the Japanese tokusatsu Super Sentai Series. A team of five high school students are selected by Zordon to battle evil. Using martial arts, special weapons, and gigantic robots called "Zords", they protect their city Angel Grove from monsters and witches.
|Jasmeet Baduwalia
|Ravi Shaw
|Jacqueline Scislowski
|Zoey Reeves
|Abraham Rodriguez
|Nate Silva
|Colby Strong
|Blaze
|Liana Ramirez
|Roxy
|Kristina Ho
|Betty Burke
