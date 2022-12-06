Not Available

Power Rangers

  • Action
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Saban Entertainment

Power Rangers is a long-running American children's television series adapted from the Japanese tokusatsu Super Sentai Series. A team of five high school students are selected by Zordon to battle evil. Using martial arts, special weapons, and gigantic robots called "Zords", they protect their city Angel Grove from monsters and witches.

Cast

Jasmeet BaduwaliaRavi Shaw
Jacqueline ScislowskiZoey Reeves
Abraham RodriguezNate Silva
Colby StrongBlaze
Liana RamirezRoxy
Kristina HoBetty Burke

View Full Cast >

Images

37 More Images