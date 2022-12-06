What if an angel and a demon procreate? What would that offspring be? Would it be holy or demonic or both? Preacher is that tale. The offspring has no body, just a soul. That soul needs a body and chose Jesse Custer. A preacher from Texas with a loss of faith and a drinking problem. The offspring called Genesis bonds with Jesse, giving him the word of God. What he says is done.
|Dominic Cooper
|Jesse Custer
|Ruth Negga
|Tulip O'Hare
|Joseph Gilgun
|Cassidy
|Ian Colletti
|Eugene "Arseface" Root
|Graham McTavish
|Saint of Killers
View Full Cast >
32 More Images